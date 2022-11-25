Iron Bowl predictions: Can the Tigers pull off a major upset?

Auburn is a three-plus touchdown underdog against Alabama this weekend.

That does not matter.

Despite the large spreads, blowout predictions, and "it's not even close" statements thrown out by both fans and media alike, the Iron Bowl is never simply normal.

So, do the Tigers have a shot despite being outmatched in Tuscaloosa this weekend?

Here are our predictions:

Zac: Alabama 34, Auburn 20. I think this game is close for most of the 60 minutes. I think Alabama gets a score late to make it look worse than it was.

Lindsay: Auburn loses, but covers. Caddy's never not covered, so either I jinxed it or it's magic. Either way, this game is closer than it has any business being on paper because it's the Iron Bowl. If there's anything we've learned the last three weeks, it's that this interim coaching staff has figured something out with this offense, this defense, and these players.

Lance: Part of me thinks something weird is going to happen. Part of me thinks Alabama should blow Auburn out of the water. For fun, I'll lean into the weird. Auburn 23, Alabama 20

Jack: Reality tells me Alabama 35-13. But Coach Caddy and the energy he gives me as a fan - combined with the unity of this team due to his leadership - makes me feel like it’ll be much much closer. The caddy effect makes me say Auburn 21, Alabama 20 because Auburn will put their kicker voodoo back on the Bammers.

Cooper: Alabama 35 - Auburn 10. I know Alabama isn’t playing as well as they have in years past, but I don’t see a way Auburn wins this one.

Jeremy: I could optimistically see this being a close low scoring game. I think it would have to be for Auburn to win. I just don’t see us scoring 20 points despite Bama having a more porous defense than usual. I think there would have to be some very inspired play by Auburn up front. I have seen us struggle to run all season in years past and then get a push up front due to the adrenaline of the Iron Bowl. A turnover or trick play could change things, but I have Bama winning 20-10.

Related Stories

Auburn opens as massive underdog against Alabama

Lane Kiffin: ' That's news to me, Jon'

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

Auburn may be headed to a bowl game, even if they finish 5-7

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch