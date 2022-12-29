Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jarrett Stidham takes over as starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders

Jarrett Stidham will start for the Las Vegas Raiders in their final two games.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they are benching Derek Carr for former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham. 

This will be Stidham's first career start in his four-year career. 

This news came as a surprise since the Raiders just gave Carr a three-year deal worth 121 million dollars. 

Stidham will get to face the NFL's best defense in his first start as the Raiders host the 49ers. 

One positive for Stidham is that he will be throwing to some outstanding weapons in Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Josh Jacobs.

Stidham put up some impressive numbers in the NFL Preseason, so hopefully, this will translate to the regular season as he takes on a stingy 49ers defense. 

The Raiders are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but it would be a shock if they made it. Knowing this game isn't high stakes will help Stidham settle in a bit easier. 

This is great for Stidham's NFL career, as he will be able to showcase his skills against a great team. If he puts together two good starts, Stidham could be a name to watch in free agency for a potential starting job this offseason. 

The Raiders take on the 49ers at 3:05 central time on Sunday, January 1st, so hopefully, Auburn fans will be able to watch and support Stidham as he makes his first NFL start. 

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warms up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

BREAKING: Jarrett Stidham takes over as starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders

By Andrew Stefaniak
