JC Hart signs with the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have officially signed Loachapoka, Alabama native JC Hart.

The local product has been nothing but elite throughout his high school career and will look to translate his production to the college level while playing for the Auburn Tigers.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, his length is what was most attractive about Hart's play on the field. He was asked to play a physical style on the outside while at Loachapoka and will probably be used in a similar way once he arrives at Auburn.

The USC Trojans offered Hart earlier in the week. Ultimately, Hart stayed committed to Auburn and is now a member of the program after signing his National Letter of Intent.

He committed to Auburn on August 12th.

Hart posted on social media hinting that he would wear number two while at Auburn. He'd be the first player to wear the number since Cam Newton.

