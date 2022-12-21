OL Clay Wedin officially signs with the Auburn Tigers

Interior offensive lineman Clay Wedin has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers, Coach Hugh Freeze and staff announced.

Wedin, who committed to interim head coach Cadillac Williams and now-departed offensive line coach Will Friend in October, is a 3-star recruit from Tampa, FL.

Wedin held multiple division one scholarship offers, including Auburn, Alabama, Michigan State, and Arizona State. He committed to the Tigers in October despite not having taken his official visit to the school, finally coming in November for Auburn's 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. He was previously committed to Michigan State, having issued that in June 2022, but decommitted in October shortly after an unofficial visit to Auburn.

At 6'6, 295 pounds, Jatta brings impressive athleticism to Auburn's offensive line, as well as yet another interior option for the Tigers. Head Coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton have identified the offensive line as a priority, with multiple veterans having exhausted their eligibility and interior lineman Keiondre Jones transferring to Florida State. Years of poor prep recruiting under Bryan Harsin and Gus Malzahn have left the Tigers dangerously thin across the front, with less than ten scholarship linemen on the roster entering Early Signing Day.

Bio:

Clay Wedin (Carrollwood Day HS in Tampa, FL)

Position: IOL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 295

Ranking: No. 412 nationally, No. 28 IOL, No. 77 in FL

