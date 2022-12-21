OT Tyler Johnson has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff have added offensive linemen Tyler Johnson to the list of 2023 signees.

Johnson is the first offensive tackle of the group. He was previously committed to Texas Tech. Most outlets have him listed as a three-star.

He committed to the Tigers ten days ago on December 11th, becoming one of Hugh Freeze's first recruits at Auburn.

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-6, 300-pounds. He spent the last two days on Auburn's campus on an official visit. He liked what Auburn offered. He was also in Auburn for Big Cat weekend earlier this year.

The Natchitoches, Louisiana native drew a ton of interest from Texas Tech and Baylor. He also held offers from other Big 12 schools.

Auburn has struggled to land talented offensive tackles out of the high school ranks. Johnson will look to stop that trend and have a clear path to playing time early in his time with the Auburn Tigers.

He is one of four offensive linemen in Auburn's 2023 class, including Connor Lew, Bradyn Joiner, and Clay Wedin.

Bio:

Stephen Johnson (Natchitoches Central HS - Natchitoches, LA)

Position: OT

Height: 6-6

Weight: 300

Ranking: No. 687 nationally, No. 41 OT, No. 23 in LA

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

2023 QB Hank Brown commits to Auburn

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Auburn's early signing day is about to be big

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch