Auburn football commit Jeremiah Cobb had a monster game

The start of the high school football season is here, and Auburn running back commit Jeremiah Cobb made the most of it.

Before the game started, Cobb was seen wearing Auburn gloves and a towel. Perhaps that gear helped him showcase his skills in the season opener.

The numbers Cobb put up last year seemed straight out of a video game. He had 2,163 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground and 561 receiving yards with eight touchdowns through the air. This might make everyone wonder how he can improve on them? Well, his performance in week one of the high school football season shows exactly how he plans to do it.

Cobb rushed 17 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns. To go with that, he added two receptions for 61 yards and another score.

These numbers put him on pace to improve on his numbers from a season ago if he can keep playing as he did in his first game of the season.

Cobb's performance should excite Auburn fans because it shows how good of a spot the running back room is in. Tank Bigsby will almost certainly be leaving for the NFL, but the Tigers will still have Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and Cobb on the roster.

While losing Bigsby will be a blow, the Tigers will have a ton of talent in the running back room.

It will be a ton of fun to watch the rest of Cobb's senior season as he looks to continue to light up the stat sheet.

