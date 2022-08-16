Auburn football running back Damari Alston is running up the depth chart

Auburn true freshman running back Damari Alston has only been on campus for a few weeks and has already impressed the coaching staff.

In Auburn's first scrimmage of the fall, Alston scored two rushing touchdowns, which was more than any other player in the running back room.

The issue for Alston is that Auburn already has two stud running backs ahead of him on the roster in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

Having depth is never a bad thing, as Bigsby and Hunter both have been injured during their Auburn careers.

Everyone assumes that baring something crazy, Bigsby will leave for the NFL after this season, meaning that Alston and Hunter will be the Tiger's one-two punch in 2023.

This still leaves the question of whether or not Alston will have a role in the offense in 2022. At this point, that is likely a no, but Coach Harsin will always play the best player, so there is a chance if his red hot fall continues, he could see some relevant snaps in 2022.

Alston has excellent footwork, which helps him to be such a shifty running back. He makes defenders miss a lot and has burners in the open field.

Whether or not Alston has a role in the offense in 2022 is still to be seen, but when he breaks onto the scene, Alston will make a lot of noise.

