Auburn football target Kavion Henderson puts Tigers in top five and sets commitment date

Kavion Henderson puts Auburn in his top five and sets commitment date.

Big Cat weekend has already brought success to the Auburn football team thanks to commitments from A'mon Lane and Adrian Posse, but there could be another comment coming in a few months. 

Kavion Henderson is a four-star edge rusher from Leeds, Alabama. Henderson stands six-foot-three and weighs 240-pounds. He is very strong and quick, which helps him to be such an effective pass rusher. 

Henderson was an attendee of Big Cat weekend, and he released his top five schools. The final five schools are Auburn, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Arkansas, and Georgia. 

When asked about whether or not he plans to take more visits to the Plains, Henderson said, "I don't know how many times I'll be here, but I know it will be a lot."

This once again proves how unique the atmosphere is at Auburn, and once you get a recruit to visit Auburn will jump up their list of schools. 

At Big Cat weekend Henderson was asked about Auburn commit Lane, and he had this to say, "A'mon Lane, I'll be playing him in the regular season. I wanted to congratulate him, and maybe I'll be joining him soon."

These comments made by Henderson have to make Auburn fans feel that there is a real chance of landing him. He will make his decision on November 6th, where hopefully, he will place an Auburn hat on his head and play his college ball on the Plains. 

