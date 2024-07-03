Key Metric that Must Improve for Auburn Tigers Offense
Payton Thorne and the Auburn University offense line up for real in roughly sixty days. With all of the high-powered additions, one 2023 problem needs serious attention. Auburn struggled mightily to convert on third down.
Auburn ranked 114th out of 130 schools in third-down conversion percentage in 2023.
As a consequence, drives ended far earlier than they needed to. Plus, the extra reps place undue stress upon the defense. Regardless of how tough a defense plays; fatigue eventually defeats everyone.
In fact, as the Auburn offense could not stay on the field and produce, the defense faltered. To their credit, the group tried their dead-level best to stall out opponents. The onus resides the offense. If they cannot convert, the summer optimism turns into autumn sadness.
By The Numbers
In thirteen games last season, the Tigers converted 32.93 percent of their third-downs. More than two-thirds of the time, Auburn's offense walked off the field. Converting third downs is akin to body punching in boxing. The more you do it early, the more effect the damage will be later on.
More importantly, Auburn converted 30.1% of their third downs in SEC play. As a result, turning the ball over to a high-powered opponent came back to hurt the Tigers significantly. The biggest game of the season elucidated this point.
Pivot Point
During their final scoring drive versus Alabama, Auburn converted two third downs. The offense moved the ball to the Alabama eight-yard-line. With three shots inside the ten, two of those sitting a whisker inside the five, Auburn could not punch it in, potentially stemming the Tide.
On third down, the coaching staff decided to hand the ball off to Jarquez Hunter from the five. Hunter gained one yard, prompting a field goal to expand the lead to four. Without a doubt, running Hunter, although talented, did not end up well. In fact, at that point, why not take a chance through the air? Furthermore, why not line up and go for six.
Noted English writer John Heywood, in 1546, coined the phrase " nothing ventured, nothing gained." Centuries later, everyone and their colleagues live by the expression " scared money doesn't make money." Playing for three, with the chance to put Alabama away should never occur.
Fixes
When in doubt, put the ball in your playmakers’ hands. In short yardage, if more than two yards, throw the ball. This season, freshman Cam Coleman, senior transfer wideouts Robert Lewis and KeAndre Lambert-Smith allow Auburn to take more creative risk.
Plus, senior tight end Rivaldo Fairweather gives another option. Fairweather, while a decent blocker, needs his opportunities near pay dirt. In scoring six touchdowns on just thirty-eight catches, Payton Thorne and the Auburn offense should not need to settle for three while close to the goal line.
Overview
In 2024, the Auburn offense should score points in bunches. The talent up and down the depth chart makes that abundantly clear. However, to reclaim some of their former glory, the Tigers must trust their offense, in even the most difficult situations.
Accordingly, the offense must convert makeable third downs to take some of the heat off the defense. Given these points, the Auburn Tigers can change their fortunes early and often,