Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn vs Texas A&M

The Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will host Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) for a 6:30 pm CT kickoff for a game under the lights in Jordan Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

It will be the first night game in Jordan Hare Stadium between A&M and Auburn since 2016. Auburn lost that game 29-16. The SEC West showdown was a 2:30 pm CT kickoff on CBS last year.

This week, Texas A&M will host Florida. The Auburn Tigers will travel to take on Mississippi State at 6:30 pm CT.

Auburn vs Texas A&M is one of two SEC night games on Nov. 12th, alongside Mississippi State vs Georgia.

Auburn vs Texas A&M all-time series

Auburn trails all-time against A&M. The Aggies lead the series 7-5, having won the last two contests. They'll look to make it a three-game winning streak this season, as ESPN's FPI (as well as most media outlets) believes the Tigers only have a 43.6% chance to win.

Auburn's longest win streak against A&M in the history of the series is three, ranging from 2017-2019. Texas A&M started the series with three straight wins in 1911, 1986, and 2012.

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Landen King enters the transfer portal

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

Auburn baseball defeats Alabama in exhibition game

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch