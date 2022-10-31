Skip to main content

Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn vs Texas A&M

The Tigers and Aggies are kicking off in primetime on SEC Network next week.
The Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will host Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) for a 6:30 pm CT kickoff for a game under the lights in Jordan Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

It will be the first night game in Jordan Hare Stadium between A&M and Auburn since 2016. Auburn lost that game 29-16. The SEC West showdown was a 2:30 pm CT kickoff on CBS last year.

This week, Texas A&M will host Florida. The Auburn Tigers will travel to take on Mississippi State at 6:30 pm CT.

Auburn vs Texas A&M is one of two SEC night games on Nov. 12th, alongside Mississippi State vs Georgia.

Auburn vs Texas A&M all-time series

Auburn trails all-time against A&M. The Aggies lead the series 7-5, having won the last two contests. They'll look to make it a three-game winning streak this season, as ESPN's FPI (as well as most media outlets) believes the Tigers only have a 43.6% chance to win.

Auburn's longest win streak against A&M in the history of the series is three, ranging from 2017-2019. Texas A&M started the series with three straight wins in 1911, 1986, and 2012.

