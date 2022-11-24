PREDICTION: When will Auburn announce its next head coach?

Auburn is currently pursuing Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to become the next head coach of the Tigers.

It's likely going to be Lane, but when will the announcement be made?

Here are our thoughts:

Q: Who will be Auburn's next head coach, and when will they be announced?

Zac: I think Auburn will announce Lane Kiffin as Auburn's head coach either Friday or wait until Sunday. I believe it itll be Lane Kiffin.

Lance: I think Lane Kiffin will be the next head coach. Auburn will wait until Sunday to announce it.

Lindsay: I think Lane Kiffin will be the new coach, and I originally thought it'd be announced on Friday. With the Monday night news leak that he was taking the job (which I still tinfoil hat think was orchestrated by State fans to wreck Ole Miss right before the Egg Bowl), it might be earlier, but I still think it gets leaked on Friday and we get a presser on Sunday or Monday.

Jack: I say Lane Kiffin. A Kiffin announcement would arrive on the day most people buy their gifts- Black Friday. I believe an official announcement would be made Saturday or Sunday and an introductory press conference would be on Thursday December 1st.

Cooper: I think the Sunday after the Iron Bowl Auburn named Lane Kiffin as the next head coach.

Jeremy: Lane Kiffin, Black Friday. Shopping never felt so good. I think Lane to Auburn leaks Friday with an official press conference Monday or Tuesday. John Cohen may have put together the best coaching search in Auburn history. Credit to him and president Roberts for the quality of candidates they were able to attract. I’m excited for the future of Auburn football for the first time in years. If Lane comes to Auburn this is going to get fun.

