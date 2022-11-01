Skip to main content

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn' next head coach

Freeze is currently the betting favorite to become Auburn's coach.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

We can finally gamble on one of the most consistently volatile head coaching searches in college football!

BetOnline released their odds for Auburn's next full-time head coach and Hugh Freeze, the head coach of the Liberty Flames, is currently the betting favorite to be the next head football coach on the Plains. Unsurprisingly, Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Deion Sanders (Jackson State) are next on the list.

Freeze just signed a five-year extension with the Flames but may still be on Auburn's target list - SI's Ross Dellinger reports it is a "Power Five-friendly" buyout.

The former Ole Miss coach currently has Liberty off to a 7-1 start and inside the AP Top 25 at No. 23 heading into a contest at Arkansas - the team that just drilled Auburn on their home turf.

You can read the entire odds list on potential candidates below.

Next Auburn Full-Time Head Coach

Hugh Freeze - 2/1

Lane Kiffin - 11/4

Deion Sanders - 7/1

Jeff Grimes - 11/1

Mike Leach - 11/1

Kevin Steele - 12/1

Mark Stoops - 12/1

Matt Rhule - 12/1

Mike Gundy - 12/1

Matt Campbell - 14/1

Urban Meyer - 25/1

Must read stories

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Lane Kiffin Auburn's first target to be head coach

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

Auburn baseball defeats Alabama in exhibition game

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before the game at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn' next head coach

By Lance Dawe
Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn receiver Ze'Vian Capers has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

By the numbers: Bryan Harsin is one of the worst coaches in Auburn football history

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau talks with Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Football

REPORT: Auburn fires offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, various position coaches

By Lance Dawe
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to throw the ball at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Auburn defeated Texas A&M 28-20. Jc Auburntamu 98
Football

Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn vs Texas A&M

By Lance Dawe
Auburn's running back coach Carnell Williams before the A-Day spring practice gameat Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Jc Auburnday 09
Football

Carnell Williams is named Auburn's interim head football coach

By Zac Blackerby
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) shoots in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith struggles, Chuma Okeke gets more involved

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Twitter reacts to Bryan Harsin being fired

By Andrew Stefaniak