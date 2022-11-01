Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn' next head coach
We can finally gamble on one of the most consistently volatile head coaching searches in college football!
BetOnline released their odds for Auburn's next full-time head coach and Hugh Freeze, the head coach of the Liberty Flames, is currently the betting favorite to be the next head football coach on the Plains. Unsurprisingly, Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Deion Sanders (Jackson State) are next on the list.
Freeze just signed a five-year extension with the Flames but may still be on Auburn's target list - SI's Ross Dellinger reports it is a "Power Five-friendly" buyout.
The former Ole Miss coach currently has Liberty off to a 7-1 start and inside the AP Top 25 at No. 23 heading into a contest at Arkansas - the team that just drilled Auburn on their home turf.
You can read the entire odds list on potential candidates below.
Next Auburn Full-Time Head Coach
Hugh Freeze - 2/1
Lane Kiffin - 11/4
Deion Sanders - 7/1
Jeff Grimes - 11/1
Mike Leach - 11/1
Kevin Steele - 12/1
Mark Stoops - 12/1
Matt Rhule - 12/1
Mike Gundy - 12/1
Matt Campbell - 14/1
Urban Meyer - 25/1
