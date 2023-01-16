Look: Auburn defensive line coach took his group to dinner

Every staff handles getting to know players outside of practice differently. Hugh Freeze must see the value in his staff getting to know their players on a deeper level.

Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett has already been involved in a handful of recruiting wins on both the high school and transfer levels. He took his group of defensive linemen to a local hibachi restaurant.

One can only imagine how much food that hibachi chef had to prepare for the big men.

Garrett's room has more depth on than an Auburn defensive front has seen in a few seasons. With starts Jayson Jones and Marcus Harris returning, adding Zykeivious Walker from the portal, and adding guys from the 2023 class like Keldric Faulk, Darron Reed, Wilky Denaud, Stephen Johnson, and Quientrail Jamison-Travis.

He also was involved in landing guys like Lawrence Johnson, Justin Rogers, and Mosiah Nasili-Kite via the portal to add an immediate impact upfront.

Garrett coached one of the most productive defensive fronts in college football in 2022 as Liberty led the country in tackles for loss (109) and ranked third in sacks (41). Under Garrett’s guidance, standout defensive end Durrell Johnson led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss and added 8.0 sacks en route to being named to the Ted Henricks Award Watch List. Led by Johnson, three members of the Flames defensive line registered double-digit tackles for loss.

