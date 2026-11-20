

The Auburn Tigers may have already locked up bowl eligibility for the program’s first time since 2023, but the work is far from finished for Alex Golesh and company, who will take on FCS Samford this week before heading to Tuscaloosa next week for the Iron Bowl, which will round off their season.

A seven- or eight-win season would be a great look for the Tigers, who have been treating this season as a foundational year for the program under Golesh, but to do that, they’ll first need to take down Samford, led by these five captains.

Cole Best - Center

As a senior who has played for Alex Golesh for the entirety of his career, it’s not surprising to see Best listed among the captains for his final matchup in Jordan-Hare Stadium. This is Best’s fourth captaincy of the season, and as the anchor of the Tigers’ offensive line, his leadership has been paramount.

The Tigers’ offensive line has struggled this season, but seems to have been improving over the past few games. A fundamental, consistent showing from Best and his unit against the Bulldogs will be crucial, as the Crimson Tide, who are waiting for their turn with the Tigers, will not be kind in the trenches.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

One of two players to be named a captain for every Tiger matchup so far this season, Brown has been described as both the statistical and cultural leader of the Tigers’ offense, and his play has been a major determining factor in several of the Tigers’ matchups this season.

In an ideal world for the Tigers, Brown will not play the whole Samford game, instead relinquishing the reins to Tristain Ti’a, who will need to start getting comfortable with the idea of running Auburn’s offense, as this will be Brown’s last game in Jordan-Hare.

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Fred Gaskin III - Safety

Gaskin was an important piece of USF’s defense under Golesh, but has seen limited production in Golesh’s Auburn tenure so far, logging counting statistics in just two matchups: Southern Miss and Mississippi State. He’ll have a chance to boost those numbers and get back to the production he was known for at USF this week against a weaker opponent.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

The only other Tiger to be named a captain in each of the Tigers’ matchups this year, Melendez has been absolutely indispensable for the Tigers’ defense in his sophomore campaign, especially after Xavier Atkins was dismissed from the team earlier this season.

Melendez currently leads the Tigers in a host of defensive counting stats, though his production has taken a backseat to that of Shadarius Toodle in recent games. Perhaps this will be the game that the two dominate an offense together, setting the stage for a strong defensive showing in the Iron Bowl.

Rayshawn Pleasant - Cornerback

Like Best, this nomination represents Pleasant’s fourth captaincy of the season, and as a senior, it may be his last showing in Jordan-Hare Stadium, pending a waiver for an extra year of eligibility. Pleasant has been quite consistent for the Tigers defensively this season, totaling 21 tackles and six deflections while adding a fumble return last week against Mississippi State.

The senior made headlines in his first season with the Tigers last year, returning a Baylor kick for a touchdown in a crucial moment, and he’s been back returning kicks for the Tigers this season–maybe this will be the game he gets another one, though he’d be best suited to save that spark for the Iron Bowl.

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