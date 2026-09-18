Meet Auburn Football’s Captains for Florida Game

The Auburn Tigers are now just over 24 hours away from kicking off against the Florida Gators in their SEC opener, which has been widely predicted to be one of the closest matchups of the year for both teams. On Friday, the Tigers announced that they had decided on their captains for the matchup, and they are certainly leading with some strong contenders.

Our Game 3 Captains 🦅 pic.twitter.com/5d6zcDB7Tw — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 18, 2026

Auburn Tigers on SI breaks down the Tigers’ choices, including their past production and what they could bring to the matchup on Saturday.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

Brown leads off the list, as he has in each of the prior two matchups. The USF transfer has struggled a bit this season, especially compared to his production last season, but the Florida matchup is a great opportunity for him to flash the attributes that made him one of the best quarterbacks in football last year.

So far this season, Brown has thrown for 485 total yards and two passing touchdowns, though he threw three interceptions against Baylor. He has yet to record a rushing touchdown this season, as his lone attempt was called back for a holding penalty against Southern Miss, though he did make up for his offensive line’s mistake with a receiving touchdown later in the game.

Brown is expected to be one of the biggest difference-makers in this matchup; if he balls out and the Tigers’ offense is firing on all cylinders, it could be very difficult for the Gators to match his production, especially against a strong Auburn defense.

Jake Johnson - Tight End

Byrum Brown has yet to connect on a completion with the fifth-year tight end, but the Tigers have already proven that they are willing to lean on their tight end play this season, so Johnson could be a big part of the Tigers’ offensive production this weekend.

Johnson previously spent two years at Texas A&M and two years at UNC, and his best season came in 2023, when he caught 24 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 9.8 yards per reception. This choice could be a sign that Golesh is looking to incorporate Johnson into the passing game more often, or it could be more of a recognition of his leadership so far this year.

Alex McPherson - Kicker

One of the most inspiring stories on the Plains over the past few years, Alex McPherson battled with a severe gastrointestinal issue for most of his 2024 and 2025 seasons, but came out on the other side as, still, one of the best kickers that have ever donned the orange and blue.

Last week against Southern Miss, McPherson drilled a career-long 55-yard field goal, though he was seen in practice making field goals from up to 70 yards. If this game is as close as many project it to be, a field goal could undoubtedly be the difference, and Tiger fans should be confident in McPherson’s leg ready to go.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

The Tigers continue to boast one of the best linebacker cores in the country, though this year’s unit is led, at least in statistics, by Melendez. The sophomore led the Tigers in tackles against Baylor with 12, showing an affinity for making big-time plays in big-time games.

He’ll certainly need to continue that trend this week, especially against a strong Florida rushing attack, as anything that gets through the trenches will have to meet any combo of Melendez, Xavier Atkins, Bryce Deas, Demarcus Riddick and more.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

PFF’s highest-graded returning SEC defensive tackle, Sigler will be invaluable for the Tigers, especially against a volume-heavy rush attack from Florida. As mentioned, anything that gets through the line will fall on the linebackers, so Sigler has backup, but he’s also not known for letting much get through.

It’ll be a heavy weight on the shoulders of Sigler, who will be the first line of defense against Jadan Baugh, a top early pick as a Heisman candidate. If Sigler, along with the rest of the Tigers’ defensive line, can set the tone early against a Florida rushing attack that has yet to see a Power Four response, the Tigers should be in a great position to walk out of their home stadium with a win.

Enjoy our content? Make AuburnOnSI a preferred source for more stories from us on Google by clicking here.