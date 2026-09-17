Three Florida Players to Watch In Auburn Football’s SEC Opener

The Auburn Tigers are gearing up for their first matchup of SEC play this coming Saturday, when they are scheduled to take on the Florida Gators at home for the first time in 15 years. This rivalry may be renewed this year, but no love has been lost between the two teams, especially since both are now led by first-year SEC head coaches.

The Tigers are currently listed with a 50.2% chance to win against Florida, according to ESPN’s FPI, but the Gators boast several difference-makers that could swing the game dramatically for or against the Tigers. Of course, anyone left unchecked could be a threat, but these are the three players that I believe, even checked, could be a threat to Auburn’s chances of winning.

Jadan Baugh - Running Back

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs the ball against Campbell Fighting Camels linebacker Landon Sargent (44) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely the Gators’ biggest asset on offense this season, Jadan Baugh is having a Heisman-caliber season as his team prepares to head to Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend. He’s rushed for 296 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries so far this season, and though those performances came against weaker teams, Baugh should, by no means, be written off by the Tigers’ defense.

Luckily, the Tigers have a premier rushing defense, led by Cody Sigler in the trenches and supplemented by some of the best linebacker talent in the country. This will not be an easy matchup for the Tigers’ defense, but if they can keep Baugh restricted, the Tigers’ chances should improve dramatically.

Aaron Philo - Quarterback

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (12) celebrates a score during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Gators’ offense is expected to live and die through the run, but if the Tigers’ defense can keep Baugh’s yards per carry low, the Gators will be forced to rely on their passing game to beat the Tigers. This, I believe, would be the Tigers’ best shot at winning the game, but Philo has proven to be quite an effective passer, so the road would still not be easy.

Philo’s thrown for 517 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception this season, completing 76.2% of his 42 passing attempts against FAU and Campbell. The Tigers’ pass rush is strong, now complete with a healthy Da’Shawn Womack and Chris Murray, so if they can force Philo to rush some throws, the Tigers will be in quite a strong spot.

Myles Graham - Linebacker

Florida linebacker Myles Graham (5) and Florida linebacker Aaron Chiles (8) go for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers may boast some of the best linebackers in the country, but Florida has brought a midfield weapon of their own in Graham, who currently leads the Gators in tackles with 16 and has already thrown half of a sack onto the stat sheet for good measure.

Graham could be a threat to both the Tigers’ passing and rushing attacks, as he is quite the versatile tackler at any level. Pass defense appears to be his weakest spot at the moment, but I’d advise Byrum Brown against throwing too many passes over the middle, lest one of his receivers end up missing the rest of the game due to a big hit from Graham.

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