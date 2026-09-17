Three Auburn Defensive Players to Watch Against Florida

The Auburn Tigers are gearing up for a marquee matchup this weekend against Florida, which, to date, has boasted one of the best offenses in the SEC. Of course, some pressure will fall on the Tigers’ offense to match the Gators’ production, but if the Tigers’ defense can step up, they can make that job quite a bit easier for their struggling offense.

This matchup is expected to be quite rush-heavy, as the Tigers will lean on Jeremiah Cobb and the Gators will lean on Jadan Baugh, a popular way-too-early Heisman candidate, so quite a bit of pressure will fall on the Tigers’ rush defense, though if Florida catches the Tigers’ secondary sleeping, things could quickly get dangerous on the Plains.

In my opinion, these three Tigers could be the difference, defensively, in Auburn’s Week 3 matchup against Florida.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles quarterback Ethan Hampton (5) and Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Cody Sigler (94) exchange words during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the rush starts in the trenches, and the Tigers have a quality run-stopper in Arkansas State transfer Cody Sigler, who was PFF’s highest-graded returning defensive tackle in the SEC during the preseason. Early into 2026, Sigler has flashed some of what earned him that rating, stuffing rush attacks from Baylor and Southern Miss alike, while also forcing an intentional grounding safety against the Golden Eagles.

Undoubtedly, though, this will be Sigler’s toughest matchup to date, and one where we will learn quite a bit about what to expect from the Tiger trenches on defense throughout SEC play. A marquee performance from Sigler could not only spell a win for the Tigers, but also confidence in the trenches throughout the rest of the season.

Kaleb Harris - Safety

The current leading tackler on Auburn’s defense, Harris has been a versatile defender all season, as his three pass deflections also tie with linebacker Elijah Melendez as the most on the team this year. Harris has been effective on blitzes, pass coverage, rush stopping and more, and he’ll be a crucial part of the Tigers’ defense on Saturday.

The Gators have several key receivers that, though the matchup is expected to be rush-heavy, could break the game open if left unchecked, which is why having Harris in the area could make all the difference between a massive gain and an incomplete pass. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that he’s incredibly effective when tackling.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) sacks Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Landry Lyddy (18) as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Southern Miss Golden Eagles 43-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The standout sophomore on the Tigers’ defense this season, Melendez led the Tigers in tackles in their season-opener against Baylor, the highest level of competition either the Tigers or the Gators have faced this year. Melendez is also one of just five Tigers to record a sack so far this season, and picking up a second could be a big-time difference-maker against the Gators.

Even if Melendez falls off his typical production, he’ll have plenty of help in the Tigers’ top-level linebacker core, as Xavier Atkins, Bryce Deas, Demarcus Riddick and more will be right by his side as he works to limit Florida’s offense. Any combination of these linebackers will look strong for the Tigers–it’ll just come down to what they can actually do in their biggest game to date.

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