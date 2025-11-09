No Moral Victories Despite Auburn's Valiant Effort Against Vanderbilt
For the first time all year, the Auburn Tigers looked efficient in SEC play, but that wasn't enough against the Vanderbilt Commodores, losing 45-38 in overtime. In their first game since Hugh Freeze's firing, the offense executed, moving the ball by air and on the ground.
After the Tigers jumped to an early 14-3 lead, their defense failed to keep Vanderbilt out of the end zone after halftime. Lost among the stats is that Auburn, as many believed, possessed the offensive firepower to compete all along. Poor coaching and schemes cost them multiple games. Against Vanderbilt, they faced an offense slightly more effective than their defense.
Breath of Fresh Air
From demeanor to execution, Ashton Daniels played the best game of his career the most crucial moment of the season. Daniels looked poised, moving the pocket and evading danger. His reads came more quickly, allowing for faster decisions, something he lacked against Kentucky.
When his receivers were covered, the senior tucked the ball and ran decisively downhill instead of moving sideways. Throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns on 31-of-44 passing, the starter synced with his offense, gaining confidence throughout the night. Additionally, Daniels rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Totaling 442 yards of offense was one of the season's biggest surprises.
Defense Rallies Late
Early on, the Tigers' defense forced errant throws and stifled the Commodores. After halftime, everything changed. Vanderbilt scored 28 second-half points. When it seemed Vanderbilt would drain the clock for a game-winning field goal, they instead went for it on fourth-and-one.
The defensive line's surge caused Diego Pavia to stumble and fall. In overtime, the magic fell flat, when they sold out on an apparent run attempt, allowing a Commodore to stroll in the end zone and await the open pass.
Novel Concept
After being overlooked under Freeze and relegated to running decoy routes, the receiver led the offense. Three late catches, including two one-handed grabs, tied the game at 38. Daniels threw identical passes on back-to-back plays, trusting his receiver to win one-on-one. Coleman caught passes for a touchdown.
Constant Issue
Why does Auburn repeatedly suffer from poor officiating? Missed facemasks, pass interferences, a late hit, and a weak holding call that nullified a touchdown - Auburn can't catch a break. Critics say holding happens every down, but why do the Tigers always get the worst calls? When will a comprehensive review occur?
If the SEC motto is "It Just Means More," does that extend to officiating?
No Moral Victories
Auburn battled a top-15 team and lost in overtime. The defense collapsed in the second half, unable to stop Pavia and Vanderbilt's attack. Penalties on both sides hurt the Tigers. Vanderbilt's offensive approach kept Auburn off balance.
However - and this is key - Auburn kept fighting, finishing each play. Most tellingly, this game proved Freeze should not coach a Power Four program again. Despite a deeply athletic roster, he failed to harness their offensive potential.