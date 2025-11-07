Auburn Must Step Out of its Comfort Zone with Ashton Daniels Against Vanderbilt
To potentially keep up with Vanderbilt, the Auburn Tigers will need to step out of their comfort zone and utilize their passing game.
Overall, Vanderilt'soffense relies on Diego Pavia to make big plays, whether running the ball or looking downfield at his receivers. Auburn needs to copy that from the Commodores. With defense possibly deciding who emerges victorious, how should the Tigers attack their opponents?
Decisive Choice
Instead of waffling or flip-flopping during the game, interim coach DJ Durkin decided to start Ashton Daniels. From a mobility standpoint, the choice makes complete sense. Daniels can escape pressure by moving. On top of that, he can move the pocket, giving himself time to find the open receiver.
Plus, Jackson Arnold and the current Auburn offensive line do not appear to be a solid pairing. Between his inability to throw the ball and take a risk and their blocking issues, the bench is the best place for him. Daniels has solid arm talent. He can make every throw. Now, it remains to be seen what the throw will end up as, as he will attempt to sail a pass while under intense pressure.
Coleman Dilemma
Arguably, Cam Coleman is Auburn's most talented wide receiver. He thrives on the deep ball, catching seven of his 13 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns (per Pro Football Focus). In retrospect, thirteen deep balls just do not seem like an adequate number of attempts.
Under Freeze, Auburn left points on the field too often. Can Daniels step in and step up? It depends on what Derrick Nix, the offensive coordinator, wants to do. At the same time, you cannot discount the athlete on the outside.
Commodore Secondary
The Auburn passing attack runs headlong into a physical Vanderbilt secondary that wants to disrupt routes and play through the whistle. Cornerback Randon Fontenette stands six-foot-two and weighs 220 pounds.
At the line of scrimmage, he will attempt to put his hands on Auburn wideouts. Fontenette lacks the wiggle and twitch to handle quick cuts in a route. He prefers to muscle smaller wideouts around and hopes that the pass rush gets home. Route combinations, especially rub routes, would minimize his effects, as he doesn't flash the first-step burst.
Safety CJ Heard is the Commodores' leading tackler. Heard flashes sound cover skills against lesser receiver groups but struggles against elite ones. Auburn has subpar quarterbacks but an elite receiver room. Daniels needs to ensure, if possible, that he locates Heard and targets him.
Overview
Auburn has everything to win the matchup against Vanderbilt's secondary. Daniels doesn't need to be perfect. Just precise enough to make sound plays to move the ball. If the chance to uncork a deep throw arises, take it. However, sailing it wide or short cannot happen. With his mobility, that could give the wideouts time, but the Tigers need to make the most of it.