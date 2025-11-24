Opening Odds for the 2025 Auburn vs Alabama Iron Bowl Game
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (5-6) are set to host the 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) in the 90th edition of the Iron Bowl, and the Tigers enter the matchup as +5.5 underdogs, despite being the home team.
According to ESPN’s Bet Sportsbook, the spread is set at 5.5 with the over/under being set at 48.5. Simultaneously, ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Alabama a 73.5% chance to win the matchup.
Alabama has had a very up-and-down season thus far. In week one, Alabama fell to Florida State on the road 31-17, and everyone thought Alabama was down and out. However, Alabama then went on an eight-game winning streak with wins over No.5 Georgia on the road, No.16 Vanderbilt, No.14 Missouri, and No.11 Tennessee.
The rankings are from the ranking of the respective teams at the time that Alabama matched up against them. The Alabama win streak came to a screeching halt when the Oklahoma Sooners marched into Tuscaloosa and defeated Alabama 23-21.
The Alabama offense has been relying heavily on its passing game and not running the ball as much as you’d expect from an Alabama team. Alabama’s leading rusher on the season is Jam Miller, who has 410 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the year. For reference, Auburn’s Jeremiah Cobb has 936 rushing yards on the season and four touchdowns.
Auburn’s season has been very shaky, to put it lightly. Auburn fired its third-year head coach, Hugh Freeze, after a 10-3 loss to Kentucky, but has looked significantly better since. Auburn started the year 3-0 and fell victim to a four-game losing streak, and has not really recovered since. That is, until Auburn decided to part ways with Freeze.
Despite this, Auburn still has a chance to clinch a bowl game with a win over the Crimson Tide.
“It’s one of the greatest rivalries in college football,” Auburn interim head coach DJ Durkin stated about his team’s upcoming matchup against Alabama.
“It certainly means a lot to a lot of people around here, including myself and our team. Credit to our guys, it was really a task and a struggle to say okay, we are going to focus on this game (against Mercer), and I thought they did a great job on that. Obviously, this game is over, and our full focus goes to that.”
Auburn has a chance to pull off an upset and keep a bitter rival out of the College Football Playoffs while clinching a bowl berth, despite being the underdog. Auburn has been an underdog in many of its matchups this season, but has failed to get into the win column. But now with an offense that is performing at a high level, the Tigers have a real chance to pull off an upset at home next Saturday evening in Jordan-Hare Stadium.