Auburn Twitter reacts to Penn State's season opener

Penn State opened up its season against the Purdue Boilermakers and won in dramatic fashion, driving the ball down the field to score a go-ahead touchdown late and eventually win the game 35-31.

While the Nittany Lions were able to leave West Lafayette with the victory over the Boilermakers, there seem to be some huge holes in their game.

One of the biggest issues for Penn State in their season opener was their offensive line. The push was non-existent, and it made their running game a non-factor.

As a team, Penn State ran the ball 32 times for 98 yards. These numbers left them with an atrocious 3.1 yards per carry.

If the Nittany Lions weren't able to move the ball on the ground against the Purdue front seven, how are they expecting to move it against Auburn's exceptionally talented defensive line?

Since Penn State could not move it on the ground, they were forced to throw it quite a bit. Quarterback Sean Clifford finished the game 20-of-37 passing for 282 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception that turned into a pick-six. Clifford ended the game with a QBR of 75.4, which is not great.

Penn State has a game next Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats, where they hope to figure out the offensive line issues. If they don't, it may not be a fun afternoon in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

When the Nittany Lions are in town, it will be a really exciting weekend on the Plains, where the Tigers will look to get their first big win of the year.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter had to say about Penn State's week one performance.

