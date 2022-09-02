Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter reacts to Penn State's season opener

Auburn Twitter had some interesting takes from Penn State's week one victory.

Penn State opened up its season against the Purdue Boilermakers and won in dramatic fashion, driving the ball down the field to score a go-ahead touchdown late and eventually win the game 35-31.

While the Nittany Lions were able to leave West Lafayette with the victory over the Boilermakers, there seem to be some huge holes in their game.

One of the biggest issues for Penn State in their season opener was their offensive line. The push was non-existent, and it made their running game a non-factor. 

As a team, Penn State ran the ball 32 times for 98 yards. These numbers left them with an atrocious 3.1 yards per carry. 

If the Nittany Lions weren't able to move the ball on the ground against the Purdue front seven, how are they expecting to move it against Auburn's exceptionally talented defensive line?

Since Penn State could not move it on the ground, they were forced to throw it quite a bit. Quarterback Sean Clifford finished the game 20-of-37 passing for 282 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception that turned into a pick-six. Clifford ended the game with a QBR of 75.4, which is not great.

Penn State has a game next Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats, where they hope to figure out the offensive line issues. If they don't, it may not be a fun afternoon in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

When the Nittany Lions are in town, it will be a really exciting weekend on the Plains, where the Tigers will look to get their first big win of the year.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter had to say about Penn State's week one performance.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to Penn State's season opener

By Andrew Stefaniak
Tank Bigsby (4), Colby Wooden (25)Auburn football practice on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn needs to win now to help on the recruiting trail

By Andrew Stefaniak
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is rushed by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) during the NCAA football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purduepennstatefb090122 Am00505
Football

Auburn's week three foe, Penn State, had an abysmal rushing attack vs Purdue

By Zac Blackerby
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. 2022-08-23-smith-njigba
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week One in College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
1 Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after the first scrimmage of training camp Saturday.Auburn football scrimmage on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Football is back

By Trey Lee
Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week One

By Lance Dawe
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five bold predictions for Auburn this college football season

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears head coach Drew Cronic at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle vs Mercer in week one

By Andrew Stefaniak