Podcast: Auburn football adds Brian Battie, Nick Mardner, can compete in 2023

The Auburn Tigers keep landing transfers.

Auburn football added USF running back Brian Battie and Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner. Hugh Freeze and the 2023 Auburn Tigers roster is looking more and more complete by the day where the Auburn Tigers can compete this season.

Brian Battie will join Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and Jeremiah Cobb in a very competitive running backs room with Carnell Willims coaching the room. Nick Mardner should find a role with his huge size in certain situations on Auburn's offense.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. The guys discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, and speculate how the Auburn transfer fit into the 2023 Auburn Football roster.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

