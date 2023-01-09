Podcast: Auburn football adds DeMario Tolan, Lawrence Johnson, Mosiah Nasili-Kite, and more

Auburn football added some key guys in the transfer portal this weekend. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers added DeMario Tolan, Lawrence Johnson, and Mosiah Nasili-Kite via the transfer portal. The 2023 Auburn football roster is taking shape after these additions and depth is taking place.

Auburn's linebacker room looks deeper with Cam Riley and DeMario Tolan. Lawrence Johnson and Mosiah Nasil-Kite add a ton of size and depth to the defensive front.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects discuss the latest Auburn football news. The Auburn Tigers are looking at players like Justin Rogers and Brian Battle. They also speculate on the Auburn football quarterback situation.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

