Podcast: Is Camden Brown Auburn football's next 800-yard wide receiver?

Who do you think will lead Auburn in receiving in 2023?

Auburn football has several wide receivers that could take a huge step in the Hugh Freeze offense. Camden Brown, Ja'Varrius Johnson, and Koy Moore are all pass catchers that could be huge for the Auburn Tigers on offense in 2023. Robby Ashford, or whoever is at quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, should find options more consistently in 2023.

Holden Geriner is a factor in the quarterback race. He should push Robby Ashford this spring before Hugh Freeze and the coaching staff looks at the spring transfer portal.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of The War Rapport to discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, and chatter.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

