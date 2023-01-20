Skip to main content

Podcast: Jarquez Hunter was Auburn football's winner in the transfer portal window

Auburn had plenty of winners from the transfer window.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn football had plenty of wins during the transfer portal window. With adding big names like Austin Keys, Gunner Britton, Dillon Wade, and another nine players via the portal, there were plenty of Auburn Tigers that emerged as winners via the 45-day portal window. Jarquez Hunter will be a key force on the Auburn offense. Based on what we've seen on the offensive front, both he and Robby Ashford should excel in 2023.

We listed a transfer as a winner as well as two defensive players. All were named winners for different reasons.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby shares some of his winners during Auburn's 45-day transfer window. He also talks with Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

