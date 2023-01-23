Skip to main content

Podcast: Jarquez Hunter will have historic season in 2023

2023 could be a huge year for Jarquez Hunter.

Auburn football should see Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter emerge as one of the best backs in college football in Hugh Freeze's offense. The Auburn Tigers have seen Tre Mason, Cameron Artis-Payne, and Kerryon Johnson have had incredible seasons in the last ten seasons. Jarquez Hunter can achieve that level of success in 2023.

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter shared coaches in 2022 but the stats between the two are pretty interesting. If Hunter can keep up the same average, he could see some historic numbers for the Auburn Tigers this season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects to discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, and offseason chatter.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

