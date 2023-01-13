Skip to main content

Podcast: Justin Rogers can compete for a starting job in 2023

Auburn has depth on the defensive line.

Auburn football added former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers continue to bring in top talent via the transfer portal like Justin Rogers, Avery Jones, Brian Battie, Nick Mardner, DeMario Tolan, Gunner Britton, and more.

The Auburn Tigers have added a ton of depth to the defensive line. They also added key players to multiple levels of the defense.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lance Dawe of Locked On Kentucky to discuss Justin Rogers. He is then joined by Alex Frank of Locked On Bearcats to discuss Nick Mardner. Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper also joins the show to talk about the awesome past week for Auburn basketball.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (5)
Football

Podcast: Justin Rogers can compete for a starting job in 2023

By Zac Blackerby
La Lumiere's Aden Holloway during the LaLumiere vs. Legacy Early College NIBC Tournament basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium. La Lumiere Vs Legacy Early College
Basketball

Aden Holloway is officially a five-star on 247Sports

By Andrew Stefaniak
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

The Auburn Tigers are getting a "competitive" and "talented" linebacker in DeMario Tolan

By Andrew Stefaniak
Justin Rogers
Football

Justin Rogers commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome
Basketball

Where does Auburn stack up compared to the rest of the SEC in Lunardi's recent Bracketology?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Brian Battie brings tons of experience to the loaded Tiger backfield

By Andrew Stefaniak
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (4)
Football

Podcast: DeMario Tolan can be elite for Auburn football; Why Hugh Freeze is a great recruiter

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford during the Iron Bowl pregame.
Football

Local Auburn radio show chimes in on Hugh Freeze's quarterback room

By Zac Blackerby