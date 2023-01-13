Podcast: Justin Rogers can compete for a starting job in 2023

Auburn football added former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers continue to bring in top talent via the transfer portal like Justin Rogers, Avery Jones, Brian Battie, Nick Mardner, DeMario Tolan, Gunner Britton, and more.

The Auburn Tigers have added a ton of depth to the defensive line. They also added key players to multiple levels of the defense.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lance Dawe of Locked On Kentucky to discuss Justin Rogers. He is then joined by Alex Frank of Locked On Bearcats to discuss Nick Mardner. Auburn basketball guard Zep Jasper also joins the show to talk about the awesome past week for Auburn basketball.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch