Auburn Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats Preview and Predictions
The Auburn Tigers aim to build upon last week's win in Arkansas, facing a Kentucky team that seeks to end its own four-game losing streak. You could not be in more different places than the Tigers and the Wildcats. Auburn still maintains hope for the season. Meanwhile, the Wildcats can safely tuck behind the start of basketball season.
Field Day
Between sacks, forced fumbles, and interceptions, Auburn's defense should have its way with Kentucky. Everyone knows about the play of Xavier Atkins and the unlimited potential of Keldric Faulk. However, players like Keyron Crawford, Jared Smith, and Elijah Melendez are also expected to shine during Saturday's game.
Granted, UK redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley owns serious arm talent, which can throw the ball all over the field. He remains a threat. However, Boley is also likely to find a Tiger defender in stride.
Signature Moment
Last week, running back Jeremiah Cobb tallied a career-high 153 yards. However, he has gone 330 minutes and 40 seconds without crossing the goal line. Why? It's not because of a lack of talent. Jackson Arnold keeps the ball near the goal line on rushing plays. How else do you explain Arnold's seven rushing scores? Cobb averages 89 yards per game and does not get a whiff of the end zone. Against Kentucky, Cobb sees the end zone twice as he racks up at least 85 yards on the ground.
Upper Stomach
On paper, Auburn should not lose this game, as it enjoys significant talent advantages at every position. Despite this, sometime during the game, Hugh Freeze will make a decision that will cause rampant indigestion and stress. Why? No one knows. The head coach, at times, likes to prove his offensive acumen, often at the cost of his team. Whether it's throwing short of the sticks, needing six yards for a first down, or punting inside the opponent's 35, Freeze's calls may still not haunt the Tigers like they usually do.
Prediction
The Kentucky game feels like the easiest SEC game that Auburn has had this season. Regardless of who the Tigers start at quarterback, they will be better than the entirety of the Kentucky defense. Moreover, the much-maligned offensive line will not need to deal with a competitive pass rush. Instead, the quarterback will have ample time to scan his progressions and make sound decisions. Auburn should move the ball pretty much unencumbered up and down the field.
Meanwhile, the defense will enjoy the type of day that will inevitably net a player of the week award. Boley will do his best to give the secondary enough chances to make plays.
Score: Auburn 34, Kentucky 15