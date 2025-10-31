Freeze Lends Praise to Kentucky Ahead of Auburn's Matchup
In a time-honored tradition, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze heaped praise on Kentucky ahead of their game. Typically, the days before a game, coaches will effusively tout their opponent. This tactic serves several purposes. A big part of it is that it eliminates possible bulletin board material.
In previous decades, many believed that slick or sarcastic quotes were used by the opposition to motivate their players. While this may have been true, the game evolved. Now, players self-motivate. With NIL money hanging in the balance, playing your best every week could guarantee a lucrative payday. Next, subtly, the head coach takes a bit of pressure off himself in case the game goes sideways and it's closer than many imagine.
“Defensively, I think they are really, really talented. It’s been a weird season for them, too. To have a chance to upset Texas, they had the goal line stop there. The Tennessee game got away from them there when they hit some bombs over their head.”
Texas should not be the measuring stick for offensive greatness, as they rank 11th in the SEC in total offense (375.6 yards per game), according to SportSource Analytics. Furthermore, Kentucky allowed 1,771, the 83rd most in FBS. Teams can and will throw the ball with no regard for Kentucky's defense. On top of that, Tennessee dropped 56 points on that vaunted defense.
“You look at the Georgia and Ole Miss games, two top-10 teams that they’re right there in them. I know we’ve got another tough challenge ahead of us Saturday night.”
Georgia's defense is not that stout. If Jackson Arnold's touchdown counted during the UGA game, Auburn enters the half up 17-0. The Tigers were grabbing chunk yardage, almost at will. Moreover, Tennessee and Ole Miss averaged 38 points per game in their contests against the Bulldogs. Georgia's defense boasts just eight sacks on the season. They're not stopping a nosebleed.
Hyperbolic Hugh
By placing the spotlight on Kentucky, Freeze attempts to keep the heat far away from him. Under no circumstances should Auburn lose on Saturday or trail by ten points or more heading into the fourth quarter. Auburn allows 84.1 rush yards per game.
They won't forget how to play. The Wildcats cannot match the Tigers up front. The defense can rotate a half-dozen or more linemen. As a result, the unit stays fresh and will make plays in the backfield throughout the entire game. On the other side of the ball, regardless of who starts at quarterback, a sound offensive game plan puts the result to bed before the end of the third quarter. If not, that speaks more to Freeze's troubles as a playcaller than Kentucky's defensive effort.