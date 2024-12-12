Pressure on Hugh Freeze to Complete Auburn Tigers Rebuild in 2025
After months of various people in and around the Auburn football program saying the program rests at a crossroads, a true direction exists. The Tigers are bolstered by a strong recruiting class and a few high-value names potentially joining via the transfer portal.
The Tigers can now plot their course for their long-awaited return to relevance. For the first time since the BCS title appearance in 2013, the program feels like they reside in the best position in over a decade. With everything trending upward, what will the next nine months mean for the entire football program?
Elevated Expectations
People smarter than most outlined the 2025 season as a make-or-break for head coach Hugh Freeze, but not for the program. Freeze staked his entire coaching tenure at Auburn on the upcoming year's results. Nothing matters more than those 12 games. With that, any excuse dissipates.
With not only an infusion of young talent but serious athletic depth, injuries may affect the team less than other squads. Meanwhile, the donor base, fans, and alums will not sit around and wait for Freeze to lead the team to a eight-win campaign.
Nothing will keep expectations at bay and people will call for Freeze's job, if things turn sideways.
Championship Defense
If he performs in 2025 the same way he did this season, and with improved surrounding players, Keldric Faulk will take home several trophies and awards. Before Roger Goodell calls his name in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Faulk will paint the competitive canvas with the failures of his opponents.
With two five-star freshmen joining him upfront, look for Faulk to enjoy a monster season on his way off The Plains. Moreover, with a pass rush getting home so often, the secondary will benefit from the rush. Everyone around Faulk immediately improves.
Get Right Early, Prosper Late
Spring practice immediately jumps to the top of the list for most Auburn coaches. While the recruiting arm handles the transfer portal, readying the team to see what Auburn can field on autumn Saturdays means more than anything else and will continue to do so.
Can freshman phenom Deuce Knight win the starting job at quarterback from whatever veteran player lands from the portal? Who will step up and replace the all-time great production that Jarquez Hunter provided over the course of his Tigers career? By establishing even, a skeleton depth chart will bring everything into clearer focus.
Overview
Over the next 270+ days, Auburn University football will undergo a seismic shift. No longer the wait for " next year" or " next coach", the team, more importantly, Hugh Freeze placed all of his chips on the table in 2025. With the ingredients to start a new era of dominant football, crushing pressure rests solely on him.
If Auburn wins convincingly next season, Freeze's hire looks like a wise move that finally paid off. Should Auburn struggle, this will affect the program, but it will all but sink Freeze and any chance to lead another Power Four school.
2025 will either enhance or tank his legacy, and not just at Auburn.