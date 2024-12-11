Auburn Hosting Transfer Portal Running Back
With the Transfer Portal now open, Auburn’s coaching staff is trying to lure one of college football’s best freshmen to the Plains. There are certainly big shoes to fill.
Jarquez Hunter’s Auburn football career should be celebrated. He’s one of Auburn's best players from the past several seasons, including 187 carries, 1,201 yards, a 6.4 average, and 12 touchdowns this year. Hunter moves on to the NFL Draft Combine and the Tigers must find his replacement. There’s good news on that front.
According to 247Sports, Auburn will host Louisiana-Monroe running back Ahmad Hardy. He’s coming off a tremendous freshman season with 237 attempts, 1,351 yards, a 5.7 average, and 13 touchdowns. Here’s what 247Sports wrote about his visit to Auburn.
“Louisiana Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy is set to visit the Tigers next week, Auburn Undercover has been informed. Rated as the No. 3 running back on the transfer market by 247Sports,” wrote Nathan King.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, Hardy is a diamond in the rough the Warhawks found from Monticello (Miss.) Lawrence County. 247Sports had Hardy as the No. 153 running back nationally. Digging into Hardy’s 2024 season shows a player who’s constantly proving the recruiting services they should have looked closer.
Eight of Hardy’s 12 games include rushing for over 100 yards. 206 yards and a score against Marshall is also impressive. The only team to slow down Hardy would be Texas. Its elite defense held him to 30 yards on 10 carries. After that, Hardy’s rushing numbers went into overdrive.
Hardy’s final nine games include 1,160 yards, an average of 6 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Even the Tigers did not shut him down as Hardy came away with 60 yards and a rushing touchdown during Auburn’s convincing 48-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe. With Hardy being a proven playmaker, it’s not surprising Auburn will have stiff competition to land Hardy.
Hardy will also visit Ole Miss, per On3. It’s his home state school, so the Tigers will have to knock off Lane Kiffin and the Rebels to add a talented running back to their roster.
Looking at Auburn’s running back depth chart, which players will return? As of right now, Auburn will have current redshirt junior Sean Jackson, junior Damari Alston, and sophomore Jeremiah Cobb coming back. Any one of them could look for a new opportunity.
Regardless, Hugh Freeze and his staff must improve the roster and that’s why Hardy is an important option from the Transfer Portal.
The next week will be huge for the Tigers. Along with Hardy, Auburn could also host Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter. Soon, there’s much to be learned about Auburn’s 2025 football roster.