Top Transfer Portal QB Arrives for Auburn Visit

The portal quarterback who could be the next signal caller for Auburn has arrived on the Plains for a visit

Daniel Locke

The Duke transfer QB is taking a look at Auburn as a potential landing spot
The Duke transfer QB is taking a look at Auburn as a potential landing spot
The transfer portal has been open since Monday and while the Auburn Tigers have not made their first addition yet, it could be coming soon.

After losing two quarterbacks to the portal in Hank Brown and Holden Geriner, adding at least one will be a top priority for head coach Hugh Freeze and company.

A portal quarterback Auburn wasted no time pursuing is former Duke Blue Devil Maalik Murphy, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt sophomore from Inglewood, Calif. who spent two seasons with the Texas Longhorns prior to arriving at Duke in 2024.

Murphy has arrived in Auburn for his visit, per Bryan Matthews of AuburnSports.com.

According to 247Sports, Murphy is a four-star transfer and is currently listed as the No. 16 player and the No. 3 quarterback in the portal.

Murphy went 254 of 421 on passing attempts for 2,933 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during the 2024 season. Murphy appeared in seven games, starting two of them, during his tenure with the Longhorns, leading them to victories over BYU and Kansas State.

Coming out of high school, Murphy was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. He was the No. 179 player nationally and the No. 12 quarterback.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Miami Hurricane are the top competitor for Auburn when it comes to landing Murphy’s talents. Miami will be looking to replace Cam Ward, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy who will likely declare for the 2025 NFL Draft after Miami’s matchup against Iowa State in the PopTarts Bowls.

Click here to read about the 11 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.

