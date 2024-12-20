REPORT: Auburn Tigers Hosting Former Florida Gator
The Auburn Tigers receive a second chance to recruit TJ Searcy after he played two seasons for the Florida Gators, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and CBS.
The No. 246 recruit and 32nd defensive end in the country for the class of 2023, Searcy hails from Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee. From his prep days, Searcy’s official visits include Clemson, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Florida. Auburn was one of several prominent college football programs to also offer a scholarship.
As a Transfer Portal prospect, 247 rates Searcy as the No. 90 overall player and 12th defensive end.
As a member of the Gators, Searcy’s 2024 statistics include 34 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, a quarterback hurry, and 2 forced fumbles. With 7 tackles, Searcy’s highest number of tackles for one game was against Mississippi State.
Searcy’s 2023 All-SEC freshman selection provides more evidence of his football skills. The 6-foot-5 and 262-pounder might just be beginning to show his abilities.
Within Florida’s defense, 2024 marks the first year for Searcy as a full-time starter at outside linebacker. He holds experience at playing defensive end as well.
Pro Football Focus has his 2024 season snap total at 362, which could increase during the next two seasons as he’s now familiar with the rigors of the SEC play. If he does pick Auburn, Searcy’s talents could be utilized differently depending on the situation.
162 of his snaps include rushing the passer; that’s 44.8% of Searcy’s snaps directed toward chasing down the opposing quarterback. His coverage grade of 77.8 is impressive for a man of Searcy's size. He dropped back in coverage 59 times.
Against the run, Searcy’s 69.5 grade provides a good sign of his accomplishments. Auburn certainly needs more proven players at defensive end and linebacker, so he’s going to bolster the depth chart no matter where he lines up. That’s good with a key Auburn defender leaving the program.
The Tigers lose Buck pass rusher Jalen McLeod to graduation, and his 2024 production will be missed. 57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup.
Auburn On SI will continue to provide information on Searcy’s interest in the Tigers, as well as all of Auburn’s Transfer Portal news.