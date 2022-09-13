Rich McGlynn named interim Athletic Director for Auburn

Auburn University President Christopher Roberts has announced that Rich McGlynn, Executive Associate AD for Compliance, is taking the mantle of interim Athletic Director in the wake of former Athletic Director Allen Greene's resignation last month. Green, who had five months remaining on his contract but reportedly was informed he was unlikely to receive a contract extension, resigned early to "pursue professional interests."

McGlynn, who has been at Auburn since 2006, was announced as interim athletic director in a letter from University President Chris Roberts, saying "I am confident in Rich's ability to lead us forward during this transition period, as he has tremendous experience in the field and at Auburn University."

M, prior to his tenure at Auburn, worked directly for the NCAA. He served as the Student-Athlete Reinstatement Representative inside the Enforcement Services arm of the NCAA's Compliance office. He also was the NCAA's Associate Director of Membership Services.

After getting an undergrad business degree at Florida Southern and law school at Seton Hall, McGlynn worked as a legal specialist for various political offices, including the Governor of New Jersey and the New Jersey General Assembly's Majority Office. He left politics for athletics in 2000, when he became commissioner of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference before joining the NCAA in 2001.

As we previously wrote when discussing the search, McGlynn is well liked by Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl and several influential boosters, and remains a candidate for the permanent position.

Roberts indicated that more information would be coming on the national search process soon, writing:

"My goal is to find the very best person to lead Auburn Athletics - someone who understands out storied history, has a proven track record leading a large-scale athletics enterprise, values the importance of our student-athletes' accomplishments - both on and off the field - and someone who will lead our programs to even greater levels of success."

