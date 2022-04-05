Roger McCreary is drafted in PFF's latest mock draft

Most places are saying that Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary will be a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft later this month.

Anthony Treash of PFF is thinking the same thing. In PFF's latest mock draft, he has McCreary going in the second round to the Chicago Bears with the 48th overall pick. This is a pick that the Bears received from the Los Angeles Rams.

Many scouts have complained about McCreary's measurables but when you talk to coaches, they can't stop talking about McCreary's play on the field.

Treash sides with the scouts on assessing McCreary. Here's what he wrote under the pick in the two-round mock draft.

McCreary’s lack of length and underwhelming athletic testing numbers have sunk his draft stock. The Auburn corner checked in with 28 7/8-inch arms, which would be the shortest among all outside cornerbacks in the NFL right now. Whichever team takes him will likely try him in the slot — where he has played just 105 career snaps — as a result. But I think he deserves a shot on the outside where he dominated in the SEC. The good with McCreary is that he is an advanced corner prospect from a technique standpoint and has proven elite collegiate production. This past season, he was the highest-graded cornerback in the FBS and led the Power Five in pass breakups with 13. Since 2019, he is second to only Ahmad Gardner among FBS corners in coverage grade playing press. The physical traits are concerning, but McCreary has the experience, technique and mindset to succeed in the NFL.

Round one of the 2022 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 28th with the third day concluding on Saturday, April 30th.

