SEC Analyst Makes Shocking Statement Auburn Opener vs Baylor

As the football season draws ever closer for the new-look Auburn Tigers, there has been much speculation about how the Tigers will perform this season.

Some believe new head coach Alex Golesh is the driving force the program needs to turn the team around after many disappointing seasons in a row, while others believe Golesh will simply be a repeat of the disappointment Tiger fans suffered under the reigns of Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze.

In an episode of Crain and Cone, a podcast shared on YouTube, former Auburn center and current SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic shared his thoughts on the Tigers’ upcoming season-opener against the Baylor Bears, a rematch of the game that the Tigers won last year, 38-24.

When asked what he thought about the Tigers opening as a 6.5-point favorite, Cubelic had this to say.

“I wouldn't care what I think about the line, per se, as far as where you're going to put your money,” he said, “but it does sound like a few too many points. I actually would like Auburn to win the game right now, but I don't know if I feel that good about it.”

Though Cubelic is not as confident that the Tigers will walk out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a seven-point or more win, he thinks that the Tigers have the pieces to win the matchup against Dave Aranda’s roster. However, he notes that there is one key thing that the Tigers will have to keep in mind.

“There's so much new with this game that is going to give you uncertain feelings heading into it,” he said. “What are you most confident that you know is going to be there? Because week one, that's what you're going to lean on.”

The Tigers undoubtedly have some strong structure in place to lean on, particularly in their incredibly deep and talented running back room and backfield, as well as a top-level defense that is returning one of the best players in the nation in Xavier Atkins.

With that said, though, much is still uncertain for the Tigers. How will Byrum Brown mesh with returners and new transfers that he has not played with before? How will Auburn’s defense adjust to the losses of Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford to the NFL Draft? And, perhaps most important of all for the rushing attack, how will Auburn’s completely new offensive line shape up against top-level competition?

The Tigers certainly have much to prove in the upcoming season, and though the line for their opener is set at a full touchdown, doubts are already beginning to creep in as to just how they will match up against their very first foe.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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