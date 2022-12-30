Skip to main content

Way-too-early 2023 SEC quarterback rankings

Where does Auburn's Robby Ashford land among the SEC's 2023 signal-callers?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's a little too early for quarterback rankings.

We're doing them anyway.

There's a wealth of talent that's leaving the league in 2023, including a Heisman finalist (Stetson Bennett), a should have been Heisman finalist (Hendon Hooker), and a former Heisman winner (Bryce Young).

Here's how we're ranking the SEC's QBs heading into 2023.

1. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

There's a legitimate argument for KJ Jefferson as the best quarterback in the SEC... at least, in the preseason. Jefferson accounted for 33 total touchdowns and almost 3,300 total yards as a junior. He should be primed for a solid senior season.

2. Will Rogers, Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Will Rogers #2 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs drops back to pass in the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Rogers, despite operating an offense that boosts his numbers, is still a very solid quarterback on film. How the Bulldogs operate offensively following the death of head coach Mike Leach is a question mark, therefore putting Rogers' final season in at least statistical jeopardy. 

3. Georgia's quarterback

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets up to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

This is less about the individual talent and more about the system. The Bulldogs have all of the pieces to help aid a quarterback regardless of how effective he is. Now that Stetson Bennett has moved on after starting his career during the Bush administration, Georgia will now turn to Gunner Stockton, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, or a signal-caller from the portal.

4. Alabama's quarterback

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jalen Milroe #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Mercer Bears during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jalen Milroe could be next up for the Tide... although some fans may be displeased if that is the case. Milroe showed flashes of potential last season but was turnover prone in extended minutes and was not particularly accurate. Blake Sims types of vibes.

Alabama may also be in contention for a portal QB.

5. Jayden Daniels, LSU

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball against Southern University during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

What he lacks in flashiness he makes up for in decision making. Daniels was one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the league this season and it was largely due in part to his ability to make the right decision consistently. His 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground are something to also take note of.

6. Joe Milton/Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Nov 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) rolls out to pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star freshman Iamaleava will battle it out with Milton, who should be returning for his sixth season of college football in 2023. Milton was benched for Hendon Hooker in 2021 but looked marvelous in garbage time behind him this past year.

This should be an intriguing battle to watch. The scheme and return of production should help whomever wins the job.

7. Devin Leary, Kentucky

Devin Leary

As long as he stays healthy.

Leary was a four-year player at NC State, but injuries have derailed every season. 

62 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions is nothing to scoff at, especially in Liam Coen's offense paired with a group of extremely talented wideouts.

8. Robby Ashford, Auburn

Robby Ashford (9) Robby Ashford (9) scrambles out of the pocket during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics

This ranking is banking on two things occurring.

One, Auburn either gets a portal quarterback and starts Ashford anyway, or doesn't and is forced to.

Two, Hugh Freeze is a legitimate developer of quarterbacks and will dramatically elevate Ashford's floor as a passer. He's an athlete, for one - 710 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in the SEC is serious business - but his sub-50 completion percentage left a lot to be desired.

If Freeze can calm Ashford's arm down, he could be very dangerous. He just has to get under control.

9. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rushes for a two-point conversion against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Rattler was... okay during his first season in Columbia.

16 passing touchdowns (six of which came against Tennessee) and 11 interceptions was not doing it for Shane Beamer & Co.

There's reason to believe that with new OC Dowell Loggains the offense will be much improved.

10. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Oct 8, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) attempts a pass during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY

Dart was solid in his first year at Ole Miss.

Is there reason to believe he could be better in 2023? Sure, but with two of his top three receivers graduating, there's a simple assumption to make; the Rebels are going to abuse the ground game with Quidshon Judkins, leaving Dart to simply manage the game.

11. AJ Swann, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann (13) throws against South Carolina during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Vandyscfb 110522 An 013

Yeah, that's right. Vanderbilt isn't last here.

The Commodores' offensive limitations did not prohibit Swann from posting a 10-2 TD/INT ratio as a freshman in 2022.

There's reason to believe that with the overall improvement Vandy showed this season, their floor - along with Swann's as a passer - should elevate slightly in 2023.

12. Graham Mertz, Florida

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Is this a downgrade?

Over the course of four seasons at Wisconsin, Mertz completed 59.5% of his passes for 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He had a negative yards per carry.

Given that he was relatively mediocre in the Big Ten, it's hard to assume that Billy Napier is going to turn Mertz into an above-average talent in the SEC.

13. Texas A&M's quarterback

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) during the fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

As long as Jimbo Fisher is calling the plays, the ceiling on A&M's offense (and their quarterbacks) will be limited.

14. Brady Cook, Missouri

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks to make the pass during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

In an offense that had a statistically average rushing attack, Brady Cook threw for 14 touchdowns.

That's not going to cut it for Mizzou moving forward. With leading receiver Dominic Lovett gone, there are several question marks for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' offense.

