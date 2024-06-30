Sophomore Cornerback Ready for Big Season with Auburn Tigers
After losing two cornerbacks to the NFL Draft, Auburn Tigers cornerback Kayin Lee strives to build upon a solid true freshman season. Equally important, the mindset needed to play corner in the SEC matters. Not every college cornerback fits the standard.
Through hostile environments from Neyland or Sanford, lining up against future first-round draft picks, the fight becomes real. Every snap matters. With millions of dollars in NIL money on the table, corners will either guarantee a win or suffer a defeat.
Wake Up Call
Kayin Lee started his first game against UMass. Granted, the University of Massachusetts football doesn't strike fear in the hearts of anyone. However. for Lee, the opening home game of his freshman career, remains quite a distance from Ellenwood, a community, southeast of Atlanta.
Lee played well enough, contributing to holding the Minutemen to 161 yards and just one passing touchdown. Auburn surrendered just two passing scores during their first three games. Lee and the secondary ran into a buzzsaw in College State, losing 27-10 to Texas A&M.
Yet, Lee didn't back down from the moment. A&M or not, Kee affected that game, forcing a fumble that led to a Eugene Asante scoop and score. From there, you can see why Lee ended up at Auburn.
Mindset
Lee loves contact, the ability to punish the ballcarrier. During a time when many cornerbacks eschew the physical aspect of the game. Instead, Lee drives down in run support, jumping right into the proverbial fire.
That approach not only endears you to coaches but the linemen up front that routinely start the action. For a corner to dirty his nose amongst the trees, goes a long way into building team harmony. In the long run, the sophomore will gain notoriety for this approach.
Consequently, opposing receivers and backs venturing to the flat will keep their heads up, looking for Lee. Remember former defensive back Smoke Monday and his reputation for a physical approach? While he has a distinct advantage in interceptions, Lee matched him with one forced fumble.
The 2023 Plan
Regardless of wideout across from him, Kayin Lee needs to use the same approach but with enhancements. First, staying side to side with receivers isn't enough. Lee needs to anticipate and diagnose the route quicker with confidence.
Now, that runs counter to blind gambling that will cost the defense dearly. Meanwhile, Lee must lean on intensive film studies, looking for tendencies. Some receivers possess a tell, a little bit of nuance that tips either the route or direction of the run, allowing for a corner to make a play. Auburn boasts a lineage of quality corners.
Now, Kayin Lee must not only meet but exceed the standard.