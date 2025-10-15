Tale of Two Tigers: Head Coaching Crossroad During Auburn vs Missouri
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz will enter Saturday's game at different places in their respective careers. For about three hours at Jordan-Hare, the stadium could act as a transfer point.
This game becomes a must-win for Auburn after three consecutive losses and an offensive breakdown against Georgia. A fourth loss in a row increases the pressure level on the crease. With millions invested in recruits and transfer portal signings, a 3-4 record isn’t showing a return on investment.
Moreover, Freeze's locker room is chaotic with the dismissal of senior running back Damari Alston, a popular team captain. While the Tigers field a defense that allows just 17 points a game, the offense continues to struggle. Auburn's 24.7 points per game average ranks 92nd overall in FBS.
The unit does not succeed in crucial situations. For example, the team converts 36.71% of their third downs, good enough for 14th, third to last, in the SEC.
Media and the fanbase want Freeze's firing to happen sooner rather than later. When you hear phrases like "hard reset" when discussing the program, the next six games become the most important. No Auburn coach saw a fourth year with a losing record. While only 56, Auburn feels like Freeze's last SEC job before returning to the quiet security of a Group of Five program.
On the other hand, Drinkwitz continues to win games and earn praise. After a 5-5 debut season in 2020, the Mizzou head coach led his team to a 38-20 record since, with four bowl appearances and consecutive 10-win seasons. A notable highlight was upsetting Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl in 2023.
With James Franklin (Penn State), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) already gone and Billy Napier looking like he will be out the door at Florida, Drinkwitz's profile increases.
Granted, Missouri lacks the conference legacy and traditions of Auburn. A Mizzou coach can win nine or ten games a year for the next decade in Columbia, and he’ll be hailed for his achievements indefinitely.
If Missouri walks onto The Plains and easily dispatches the Tigers, the number of schools that will throw money at Drinkwitz will increase. Other programs that haven’t moved on from coaches yet could also choose to enter the mix.
On the field, Saturday's game means different things to each coach. However, off the field, it boils down to jobs. Freeze wants to keep his. Yet, losing two conference games in a row at home could be his undoing.
In contrast, Drinkwitz's coaching stock soars, and he can either parlay the team's success into a sizable raise at Missouri or a lucrative deal elsewhere. The following 60 minutes of game time could affect the careers of two coaches and their respective programs.