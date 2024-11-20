Texas A&M Coach Snubs Auburn Tigers
With the important matchup against the Longhorns on the horizon, it appears that Texas A&M has already flipped past Auburn Tigers. A slip-up by Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko during his weekly press conference could suggest so.
“Our focus is single-handedly on Texas, I mean on Aubun right now,” Elko said.
Whoops.
Auburn sits at 4-6 with one win in conference play as its chances of qualifying for a bowl game hanging on by a thread.
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies, who Auburn hosts at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, are 8-2 and have a decent chance of making the College Football Playoff. The Aggies’ regular season finale will be against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the SEC reboot of a rivalry that has not been played since 2011. It also holds conference and playoff implications for both teams.
But not taking the schedule one week at a time could be a costly decision.
Looking past seemingly inferior opponents has come back to haunt many college football teams. The memory of falling 31-10 to New Mexico State last season is still fresh on the minds of Auburn players, coaches and fans alike.
Looking ahead to the Iron Bowl the following week is seen as one of the reasons Auburn fell flat in the game.
Texas A&M has already been upset this season. The Aggies unexpectedly fell 44-20 to South Carolina in week 10. One would think after that loss that they would give each matchup a little more preparation.
Auburn could have the chance to play spoiler. If they do, they can play upset to a fellow SEC school while also keeping their hopes for a bowl game alive.
Kick-off for Auburn and Texas A&M on Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. SEC Network will carry the television broadcast.