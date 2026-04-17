Texas WR Cam Coleman Details Auburn Departure: 'It wasn't that hard'

One of the Auburn Tigers’ main early offseason storylines was the loss of former five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who is now set to play his junior season as a Texas Longhorn.

Coleman spent two years on the Plains after signing with Auburn in Hugh Freeze’s first full signing class — a class that ranked among the top 10 nationally and featured the best haul of receivers in program history.



There was speculation surrounding Coleman’s future throughout the majority of the season, but his departure seemed nearly inevitable after Freeze was fired, which meant wide receivers coach Marcus Davis also found himself out of a job.

Well, the inevitable happened, as Coleman now resides in Austin, Texas, and will wear burnt orange in 2026.

The Phenix City, Ala., native was asked about his decision to enter the portal earlier this week in a press conference, specifically surrounding how difficult it was to leave his home state.

“It wasn’t that hard because sometimes you got to do what you got to do. So it wasn’t really that hard,” Coleman said.

Some fans took this as Coleman saying it wasn’t a tough choice to leave Auburn, which could be twisting his words a bit.

Coleman was also asked about what went into his decision to transfer to Texas, and he ultimately revealed that the move was due to “fit.”

“Really just a lot of prayer, a lot of thought, a lot of talking with my family,” Coleman said. “Really just finding the best opportunity for me.”

“Really just what they’ve been doing in the past. What they have going on here — it’s really just a good fit for me,” Coleman continued.

Coleman was one of the highest-touted Auburn signees ever, headlining a group of elite fellow wide receivers Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, and Bryce Cain, which is what many fans coined as the “Freeze Four.”

Coleman posted 1,309 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93 receptions over his two years at Auburn, and he led the Tigers in receiving in 2025 with 708 total yards. He only recorded five touchdowns as a sophomore, but, granted, Auburn’s quarterback issues didn’t exactly put Coleman in a situation to succeed.

However, despite his freak athleticism and highlight moments scattered throughout his time in the orange and blue, Coleman was slightly unreliable at times, as well.

For example, there were multiple occasions in which he was targeted on a slant route over the middle of the field, and it hit his hands, tipped up in the air, and was intercepted by the defense.

Another moment that stands out is when Jackson Arnold delivered a near-perfect deep ball to a wide-open Coleman against Missouri this past season, but it went directly through Coleman’s hands to spoil a likely would-be touchdown.

Nonetheless, losing Coleman was certainly a big loss for the receiver room, but Alex Golesh and company reloaded with a plethora of wideouts from the transfer portal.

Golesh brought five South Florida transfer wideouts from Tampa to Auburn, including Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger, Chas Nimrod, Christian Neptune, and Kory Pettigrew. Singleton led the Bulls with 877 receiving yards, while Nimrod brings valuable SEC experience that stems from his stint at Tennessee.

The receiving corps also boasts multiple other pieces who could make an impact in 2026, such as Sam Turner, Bryce Cain, DeShawn Spencer, and Brian Williams Jr.