Auburn Transfer Elyjah Freeman Finds New Home With Familiar SEC Foe

One of the Auburn Tigers’ most exciting players from this past season will stay in close quarters next season.

Former Auburn small forward Elyjah Freeman has committed to the Texas Longhorns, per a report from On3’s Joe Tipton on Sunday morning. Freeman becomes the second player from this past season’s squad to find a new home, as Filip Jović announced his pledge to UCLA just days after Auburn won the NIT championship.

Freeman entered the transfer portal on April 10 after spending one year on the Plains. He transferred to Auburn last offseason from D-II Lincoln Memorial, and he certainly found his way onto the court in the orange and blue, starting in 21 of the Tigers’ 38 games in 2025-26.

The sophomore emerged as one of Auburn's most athletic players and most active contributors on the glass down the stretch, averaging 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He was particularly effective in the postseason, during which he recorded 10.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game across Auburn’s five NIT contests. He finished in double figures in five of the Tigers’ last 10 games, and he even tallied 14 rebounds against Tulsa in the NIT title game.

Freeman is set to suit up as a Longhorn next year, but there has been speculation — and confusion — surrounding his future since the season concluded.

Immediately following the win over Tulsa in Indianapolis, Freeman told On3’s Justin Hokanson that he was “locked in.” However, things began to trend in the opposite direction in the succeeding days, leading him to exploring other options.

Additionally, there were reports circulating recently that Freeman could ultimately end returning to the Plains for his second year. But those narratives have been put to bed with Freeman’s commitment to Sean Miller and Texas.

With his confirmed departure, the Tigers will certainly need to bring in a couple of additions through the portal who can replace Freeman on the wing. Some names to watch include Troy transfer Thomas Dowd and South Alabama transfer Adam Olsen.

Another moving factor to keep an eye on is the future of Auburn forward Sebastian Williams-Adams. He announced his intention to stay on the Plains for his sophomore season, but similar to Freeman, there have been rumors saying that might not be his final decision.

However, if Williams-Adams elects to remain at Auburn, head coach Steven Pearl has alluded to playing him at the three in addition to his main role at power forward. If that’s the case, Williams-Adams could partially fill that role in Freeman’s absence.