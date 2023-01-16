Skip to main content

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football named one of the biggest winners of the 2023 transfer portal

Auburn football currently holds onto a top five transfer portal recruiting class in the nation.
Auburn football currently holds onto a top five transfer portal recruiting class in the nation. Hugh Freeze and his staff are getting some recognition for their work. On today's episode of the Auburn Daily Show, Lance Dawe goes over the Auburn Tigers' top five transfer portal class.

The Tigers - who have added players at nearly every position of need in the first couple of months in the Hugh Freeze era - are the highest ranked SEC team in the country according to the portal class rankings.

Auburn football also has scholarships open for 2023 roster. Lance explains what would have to happen if the Tigers were to add more players via the portal.

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

By Lance Dawe
