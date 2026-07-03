These Three Games Will Define Alex Golesh’s Auburn Legacy in 2026

Making a strong first impression is critical for a head coach, especially in today’s modern era of football, and new Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh has already begun to impress the Auburn faithful with high-level recruiting.

However, Hugh Freeze showed us that top-tier recruiting does not necessarily translate to winning games.



As a result, Golesh still has much to prove to the Auburn faithful as it relates to consistent production on the field. Many have shared their opinions as to which games are the most important for the Tigers this season, with plenty of discourse surrounding each opinion.

So, for my part, I humbly submit my three picks for the most important Tiger games of the season, in order of date, not necessarily significance.

Baylor - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Sept. 5

This will be the first look Auburn fans get at Alex Golesh as a coach, as well as how his new, transfer-heavy offense will operate. There have been concerns all over the board, as is typically the case in the summer: Byrum Brown’s throwing motion, a perception of ‘weaker’ wide receivers and offensive line concerns have garnered the most traction on social media this summer.

Golesh has been clear that Tiger fans will have their answers to the questions surrounding these issues when the Tigers kick off against Baylor. I have already broken down what each possible outcome could mean for the Tigers’ season, but it is clear that, if the Tigers want to establish themselves as on the rise this season, a win against the Bears will be crucial.

Florida - Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn), Sept. 19

This is a popular pick in the debate surrounding which Tiger matchup is the most important, and frankly, it is not hard to see why. The Tigers, ideally, will be coming into this matchup 2-0, and as their first SEC matchup, the Tigers have the opportunity to set the tone for their grueling SEC schedule this upcoming season.

Adding an extra wrinkle to this matchup is Jon Sumrall, the Gators’ head coach who was largely expected to be the Tigers’ next head coach before Golesh was hired. Sumrall, who coached at Tulane last year, was snapped up by Florida, so the Tigers turned to a coach many considered to be a backup option: Alex Golesh.

As a result, this one may mean a little something extra to Golesh, who is surely eager to prove his worth to the Auburn faithful, as well as potentially stick it a bit to Sumrall. Some say that the LSU game should also be included on this list, given the surrounding stretch, but I believe for the Tigers to even dream of being competitive in that matchup, they will need to, at the very least, give Florida a strong fight.

Alabama - Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa), Nov. 28

There is simply no rivalry like the Iron Bowl, at least, in my opinion. Golesh, who has yet to play Alabama as a head coach, will have his first opportunity this upcoming season, though he will not have the advantage of playing in Jordan-Hare.

Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer made a great point about this game: Alex Golesh does not even need to win this matchup, especially given the fact that it will be played in Tuscaloosa. Rather, he needs to exchange blows with Alabama, who will surely come out swinging, and keep the score much more manageable than the blowout losses Auburn has suffered in Tuscaloosa in the past.

Regardless of outcome, this game, which is the last of the season (pending a bowl game, or even potentially postseason games), will almost certainly dictate what kind of taste is left in Auburn fans’ mouths surrounding this season. Pretty much anything else in a season can be excused by a win over the Tide, which is why it is, in my opinion, the best rivalry in football (and potentially in all of sports).

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