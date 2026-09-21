This One Aspect May Be Auburn’s Biggest Issue Following Florida Loss

The Auburn Tigers, rather uncharacteristically, struggled immensely on defense this past Saturday against Florida, as the Gators came into Jordan-Hare Stadium and dropped 44 points on the Tigers, and the Tigers’ offense was not able to match that level of production.

There were, obviously, a litany of errors that led to a defense that was once thought of as one of the best units in the country to struggle this much against Florida, but perhaps the biggest issue–or, at least the one that has garnered some of the most attention on social media–is the Tigers’ struggle to limit teams like Florida on third and long.

The Gators had six third and long plays throughout the matchup, and the Tigers were only able to keep them behind the sticks once, on a 3rd and 14 where they still allowed a 12-yard rush from Aaron Philo, resulting in the Gators ending up in field goal range.

Of the other five third and long opportunities, the Tigers allowed a 27-yard pass on 3rd and 12, committed a facemask penalty on 3rd and 21, allowed a 20-yard touchdown run on 3rd and 20, allowed a 48-yard pass on 3rd and 8 and allowed a 20-yard touchdown pass on 3rd and 11.

Simply put, the Tigers consistently were able to put themselves in strong positions defensively, but were not able to get off the field when it mattered, despite having the massive advantage of pushing Florida behind the sticks in many cases.

There were a few factors that led to this third-down collapse, some of which hinged more on schematics, while others were simply the result of mental mistakes or missed tackles, both of which haunted the Tigers throughout the matchup.

Tiger fans are certainly not used to seeing their defense be the issue, but it may be time to accept the fact that this defense could really struggle against stronger SEC opponents like Florida, who dominated the Tigers in the trenches to the point that one of their offensive linemen, Harrison Moore, was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

However, the Tigers still have one more ‘easy’ SEC game before they’ll begin the slog of their mid-to-late schedule this season, and a win against Vanderbilt will be crucial if the Tigers want to have a prayer at bowl eligibility this season. The defense, undoubtedly, will be a big part of that effort, so DJ Durkin’s unit will have a chance to prove that the Florida matchup was a fluke, not the status quo.

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