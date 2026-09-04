Three Auburn Defensive Players To Watch Against Baylor

In an offseason where much has changed for the Auburn Tigers on offense, the man in charge of the Tigers’ top-tier defense, DJ Durkin, is working to make sure that his defense this season is just as strong–if not stronger–than last year’s unit. That is no small task, especially since two major names were taken in the NFL Draft this past offseason, but the Tigers still appear to be as strong as ever.

So, which names stand out on the unit Durkin is bringing to Atlanta this weekend? Auburn Tigers on SI breaks down three major names and analyzes the impact they could bring to the game on Saturday.

Xavier Atkins - Linebacker

Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) will be the Tigers' keystone defender going into 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Byrum Brown in our offensive players to watch article, Atkins largely goes without saying on this list, but the Baylor matchup could have a big impact on the rest of his season. After all, Atkins put on one of the best seasons ever by an Auburn linebacker last year, and the Baylor game will be the first chance Auburn fans will get to see if he will keep that pace.

If Atkins is showing shades of his sophomore self against Baylor, there will likely be little the offense will be able to get going in short field, though Atkins can’t help in deep coverage. If he starts on a bit of a second-year starter slump, things could get dicey for the Tigers’ defense.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

Sigler was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated returning SEC defensive tackle this past offseason, and he is looking to bring his impact to the SEC for the first time in his career. An Arkansas State transfer, Sigler aims to create a suffocating presence in the trenches that forces struggling quarterback DJ Lagway into tough decisions.

Lagway will, without a doubt, play a large part in the tone this game takes, but if Sigler can rattle the young, struggling quarterback, the Bears’ offense will have to rely on the rushing attack, where Sigler also has the help of Atkins and the rest of the linebackers.

Champ Anthony - Safety, STAR

Anthony has had one of the more difficult careers of anyone to play for the Tigers, at least in terms of injury, but another year means another chance to make an impact on the unit he loves so much. Known as one of the hardest hitters on Auburn’s defense, Anthony will likely set the tone early against Baylor with at least one big hit.

Anthony isn’t just a big hitter, though; he’s also a top-level coverage safety and defensive back who will certainly break up a few passes and potentially come down with an interception, which Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway famously struggles with throwing. Head coach Alex Golesh has expressed quite a bit of confidence in Anthony throughout the offseason–now, all Anthony has to do is go prove his new coach right.

The Auburn Tigers are set to face off against the Baylor Bears this Saturday, Sep. 5, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and broadcast on ABC.

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