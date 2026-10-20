Three Auburn Linebackers That Should Step Up After Xavier Atkins’ Dismissal From Program

The Auburn Tigers will be without one of their best defensive weapons for the rest of the season, as it was announced on Monday night that junior linebacker Xavier Atkins, who was an All-SEC First Teamer last season, had been dismissed from the team following his suspension for the Georgia game.

Atkins was a key contributor for the Tigers throughout his season and a half on the Plains, totaling a whopping 84 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception during a 2025 campaign that included a conference-leading 17.0 tackles for loss.

Now, in Atkins’ absence, the Tigers’ linebacker depth will be forced to step up. The group was rated as a top-three linebacker core in the country before the season began, so there are a few options to fill the gaping hole Atkins will leave in DJ Durkin’s defense.

Elijah Melendez - Sophomore

Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) sacks Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Landry Lyddy (18) as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Southern Miss Golden Eagles 43-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Melendez has been a breakout star for the Tigers this year, leading the team (even above Atkins) in tackles, solo tackles, sacks and pass deflections throughout the season. Against Georgia, the Tigers’ first game without Atkins, Melendez led the Tigers’ defensive production to the point where we here at Auburn Tigers on SI named him the defensive player of the game for that matchup.

Melendez, who stands at 6 feet tall, like Atkins, checks in at 240 pounds–30 pounds heavier than Atkins. He’s shown an innate ability to stop the rush in the middle, expand from sideline to sideline and even break up a pass here and there, all factors he put on display against the Bulldogs.

It’s interesting to note that though Atkins may have been the most hyped defensive player on the Plains, Melendez is, statistically, having a better season so far. We’ll see how that production changes throughout the rest of the Tigers’ schedule.

Bryce Deas - Sophomore

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Bryce Deas (16) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jamarion Miller (26) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deas was the second-leading tackler in the Georgia game, leading the Tigers in solo tackles with eight. A fellow sophomore to Melendez, Deas is coming off a freshman season that saw him total 12 tackles, eight of which were solo tackles. However, in his sophomore campaign, Deas is already off to a much stronger start through the midpoint of the season.

The sophomore had a strong performance against Baylor to open the season, totaling six tackles and a pass deflection, though his strongest game to date was the Atkins-less Georgia game, where he finally had a bit more time on the field.

Deas may be young, but like Melendez, he’s a versatile linebacker option who should fill the missing spot of Atkins well. Of course, it’s tough to replace experience like Atkins has, but Deas is showing early signs of consistency for the Tigers.

De’Marcus Riddick - Junior

Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) celebrates after breaking up a Vanderbilt pass during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riddick burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors for his strong start to his Auburn career. However, a host of injuries kept him off the field for the majority of the 2025 season, and he is only now getting back to full-time status with the Tigers.

Riddick was the quietest of the trio against the Bulldogs, totaling two tackles, one of which was a solo tackle, but his experience and proven ability project to go a long way once he is fully back in the saddle. He’s still looking for a season like his freshman year, and now, with Atkins gone, he’ll finally have another chance to make some waves in the college football world.

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