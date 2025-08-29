Three Bold Season Opener Predictions for Auburn Offense
The Auburn Tigers kick off their 2025 football season against the Baylor Bears on Friday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. CDT. A lot has been said about this Tigers football team over the offseason, and here is where the Tigers quiet the noise. Here are three bold predictions for the Tigers on offense.
Three Different Tigers will Score a Rushing Touchdown
It feels like the conversation this offseason has largely centered on the wide receiver group, and there’s a good chance that it is that room that makes noise in the season opener. But, Auburn’s run game is arguably overlooked as a result.
Sure, perhaps quarterback Jackson Arnold’s arm and the hands of any one of the weapons Auburn has managed to stockpile at the receiver position are the key cogs in moving the Tigers between the 20s. But don’t be shocked when any combination of running backs Damari Alston, Jeremiah Cobb, Durrell Robinson, or somebody from the quarterback group, is the ones who actually punch it in the endzone.
Offensive Line Doesn’t Get Called for Holding
Yep. This is as from the hip as it gets. And yeah, holding can be called on every play. Don’t believe me, ask any father figure. But there is just so much mojo behind this line right now. There’s an NFL center. Transfer bookend tackles. The most veteran left guard and veteran depth. The Baylor crowd will be raucous, but this line will remain focused and easily tune out the noise. They’ll keep Arnold upright all night without a penalty.
Ashton Daniels Scores More Total Touchdowns Than Jackson Arnold
In turn, this prediction includes that Daniels will see the field this game.
Would it be concerning if the Stanford transfer outscored the Oklahoma transfer? In theory, yes. Auburn would love to see Arnold moving the ball up and down the field with no need to ever even think about the guys sitting behind him. But I think that's what we will see on Friday.
However, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has had much positive to say about his backup quarterbacks, especially Daniels and his running ability. Last season, he had 669 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
It won't be a situation where Arnold doesn't perform well. After all, he can run too. Freeze will simply be switching things up.
Let’s say Arnold lights it up. Reads the defense immaculately, dices the coverage up with dimes all over the field - between the 20s. But don’t forget, we’re expecting multiple Tigers to get in the endzone on the ground. So, then let’s say Arnold passes for 350 yards, and Daniels comes in on some goal-to-go situations and punches it in on the ground.