The Auburn Tigers, hot off a dominant win at Mississippi State last weekend, have just one matchup left this season before their season finale in Tuscaloosa: their at-home finale against Samford. The Tigers have been a popular pick to win this matchup all season, and as of this article’s writing, Alex Golesh’s squad has been given a 99% chance to win, per ESPN’s FPI.

Samford will be far from the most difficult matchup the Tigers have had this season–in fact, most see this matchup as more of a tune-up for the Iron Bowl–which means that several Tigers will have a chance to set the pace for what will be, in all likelihood, their biggest game of the season.

Three defensive Tigers, in particular, stand out to me in that regard.

Shadarius Toodle - Linebacker

Since his emergence in the Arkansas game just two weeks ago, Toodle has been the Tigers’ top defender in both of the games he’s played, netting SEC Freshman of the Week honors for both of those performances. The true freshman could very well be a difference-maker for the Tigers against Alabama next week, but he’ll first need to carry his momentum into this week’s matchup.

The Mobile, Alabama native has managed 21 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection over the past two games, but the Samford matchup will be his first non-SEC game, which will be a test of his focus and commitment, as it’s easy to slack off in games against FCS opponents.

If Toodle can put together a strong showing against the Bulldogs (and he’ll likely continue to get reps regardless of the score, given his youth), he’ll head into the Iron Bowl with quite a bit of momentum. Alabama boasts a strong dual-threat quarterback in Keelon Russell, to which Toodle could be a solution, but first, he’ll need to shut down Gabarri Johnson and the Bulldogs.

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Darrion Smith - Defensive Lineman

Hot off the best performance of his career against Mississippi State, Darrion Smith has an opportunity to emerge as one of the Tigers’ top trench threats if he’s able to carry that momentum into this week, as against the Bulldogs, Smith managed an impressive two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to complement his four tackles on the day.

The Tigers utilize a heavy rotation on the defensive front, meaning the sophomore should get quite a few reps over the course of Saturday’s matchup. A sophomore, Smith is a year older than Toodle, but has yet to solidify himself as a true starter; a strong performance against Samford could be the push he needs to prove himself as the future of the Tiger trenches.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

After an incredibly strong start to the season, Melendez, the Tigers’ top tackler, has slowed a bit over the course of SEC play, and a matchup with an FCS program may be what he needs to get back into the dominant rhythm that terrorized opposing offenses earlier this year.

In recent matchups, the Tigers’ top linebacker has taken a backseat in production to players like Toodle, but he’ll need to be back at the wheel next week against Alabama. The sophomore has struggled with a bit of injury this season, though, so he may not get full-time reps in this matchup, especially if the Tigers pull away.

As a result, early-game dominance will be a big factor in the momentum Melendez is working with as he and the Tigers head to Tuscaloosa next week.

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