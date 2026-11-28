The Auburn Tigers have finally made it to the end of their first season under Alex Golesh, and what a season it has been–the Tigers have taken down teams like No. 1 Georgia while falling in dramatic fashion to other in-conference programs like Florida, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss, and now, all of that effort will culminate in the biggest matchup of the year: the Iron Bowl.

The Tigers are 16.5-point underdogs in their matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they’ve overcome worse odds this season, largely in thanks to high-level offensive play. As such, these three offensive Tigers could make all the difference in the Tigers’ final matchup of the season.

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

When analyzing the Tigers’ win over No. 1 Georgia, their biggest win of the season and the most comparable to their upcoming matchup with No. 6 Alabama, the play of the Tigers’ quarterback, Byrum Brown, is hard to ignore as a standout factor in that matchup. The Tigers ran their offense through the senior, who finished the game with 115 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, tacking on 150 passing yards and a passing touchdown for good measure.

The Crimson Tide, however, have made a habit of stopping dual-threat quarterbacks in their tracks, so the Tigers may have to be a bit creative with how they utilize the senior in his final regular-season game. That does all hinge on his availability, though, as the Tigers’ availability reports on Wednesday and Thursday both listed the quarterback as questionable for an undisclosed reason.

The Tigers will likely need Brown running at maximum capacity if they want to keep up with the pace of Alabama’s defense, even if that means playing through whatever ailment is currently affecting his play.

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Jeremiah Cobb/Omar Mabson - Running Backs

The Tigers have utilized a split of their top two backs, Cobb and Mabson, throughout the season, to various levels of success, but to take down a team like Alabama, establishing a rushing attack will be paramount. The Tide currently boast the No. 1 rushing defense in the country by yards allowed per game (89.09), so it’ll be a tall task for the duo.

If Brown is, in fact, unavailable for this matchup, their role becomes even more important, as the Tigers’ backup, Tristan Ti’a, is not known for his rushing ability. The Tigers’ offense, in that case, would have to hinge on more of a traditional setup, and getting this duo going will be crucial to making sure the passing game stays open for either quarterback.

Keshaun Singleton - Wide Receiver

The Tigers’ top receiver (even if not by much, compared to his platoon partner, Chas Nimrod) will have to play a crucial role in this matchup, especially when matched up against Alabama’s defense, which currently ranks eighth in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (221.91).

However, the junior is no stranger to matchups with top-level secondaries, boasting three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown against Georgia’s fourth-ranked passing defense, averaging a smooth 15 yards per reception, an aspect that will have to hold against the Tide on Saturday.

Singleton’s job will get harder if the Tigers are unable to establish a rushing attack, but even in matchups where that’s been the case, like against Florida, the junior still managed seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, averaging 14.1 yards per reception. The Tigers’ receiving core may have to put the Tigers’ offense on their backs, and that will start with Singleton.

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